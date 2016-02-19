Partick Thistle v Aberdeen postponed due to waterlogged pitch

Friday's Scottish Premiership match between Partick Thistle and Aberdeen has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Firhill Stadium.

The troublesome playing surface fell foul of a 1530 GMT pitch inspection made by referee Bobby Madden, meaning the match joined Thistle's scheduled encounters with St Johnstone, Dundee United and Motherwell this season in being called off.

Aberdeen lie second in the table and could have drawn level with Celtic at the summit by claiming victory over their 10th-placed opponents.

Celtic can now extend their advantage to six points by beating Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Parkhead on Saturday.