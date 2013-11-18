'Patient' Pedro focussed on Barcelona

The Spain international has made eight starts in La Liga for the champions but has featured in just two of the last five Barca line-ups, partly due to the form of close-season arrival Neymar and former Udinese man Alexis Sanchez.

Despite holding concerns over what his reduced playing time could mean for his international career ahead of the FIFA World Cup next year, Sanchez does not want to leave Barcelona.

"I've never thought about leaving. Right now, my head is fully focussed on Barcelona," he told Marca.

"It's true that you sometimes worry because there's a World Cup on the horizon and you want to arrive in tip-top condition.

"I'm very happy at Barcelona and I don't intend to leave, especially right now. I want to help out and stay for many years."

Pedro featured in the second half of Spain's 2-1 win over Equatorial Guinea on Saturday, replacing Jesus Navas.

While Pedro is a regular feature at international level, he knows he must be willing to bide his time at Barca to force his way back into Gerardo Martino's plans.

"That's just the way things are," he said.

"I have to remain patient at Barca until I find my place in the side. That's what I train for, to find my place in the team."