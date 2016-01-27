Pato: Chelsea is my new home

Alexandre Pato has expressed his pleasure at a potentially imminent loan move to Chelsea after arriving in London.

Pato is expected to join the defending Premier League champions on loan from Corinthians after his previous temporary spell at Sao Paulo ended in December.

Chelsea are yet to officially comment on the deal, but the former AC Milan forward called the club his "new home".

"I am so happy. Chelsea is my new home. Thanks to Chelsea for the support, thanks to my fans on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook," Pato told Sky Sports.

"I need to play. I don't know what so say because I'm so happy.

"I am very anxious [to play] and I want to know my new friends, new players, the team. I really want to play in Chelsea."

After struggling to make an impact following his transfer from AC Milan to Corinthians, Pato was sent on loan to Sao Paulo for two seasons, where he scored 19 goals in 62 Campeonato Brasileiro appearances.

Corinthians made no secret of their desire to offload the 26-year-old upon his return last year, with club president Roberto de Andrade stating he was "praying to sell" the striker.

Pato has reportedly turned down a big-money move to China in a bid to make a successful return to Europe.

The Brazilian arrives in the London on the same day Chelsea agreed the sale of Ramires to Chinese side Jiangsu Suning.