Pato reiterates desire for European return

Alexandre Pato has reiterated his desire to secure a transfer to a European side.

The former AC Milan striker's loan spell with Sao Paulo comes to an end next month and president of his parent club Corinthians, Roberto de Andrade, previously said they are "praying to sell" him.

Pato, who has been linked with Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, said he would be cheering for Palmeiras against Santos in the Copa do Brasil final, even though such a result could potentially rob Sao Paulo of a place in the Copa Libertadores next year.

"Santos are a great club, but I will be supporting Palmeiras," Pato said.

"[President] Paulo Nobre is a good guy and has done a great job at Palmeiras. We have to rely on our own work."

The 26-year-old insisted his decision was not based on a possible transfer to the Allianz Parque as he remains focused on returning to Europe.

"I have not talked with anyone from Palmeiras. I see what happened in Palmeiras as an example. A lot was changed and they improved," he added.

"It's not because I praised the president that I have an ulterior motive.

"I hope to return to Europe."