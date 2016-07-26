Pato to Villarreal 'in the final stage'

Alexandre Pato's move from Corinthians to Villarreal is set to be finalised, according to the Brazilian club's director of football.

The former AC Milan attacker joined Corinthians in 2013, and spent two years on loan at their Serie A rivals Sao Paulo, before a brief spell at Chelsea during the second half of last season.

Pato struggled to make an impact at Stamford Bridge, making just two Premier League appearances, and is now on the brink of moving to LaLiga with Villarreal.

"It is in the final stage of the paperwork. In the next few hours, it could be one hour or five, the deal should be confirmed," said Corinthians' Eduardo Ferreira.

Ferreira did not reveal the fee Corinthians will receive and would not confirm if it will be paid in full or instalments.