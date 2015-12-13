Pato wants Premier League move

Former AC Milan forward Alexandre Pato said it is his goal to make a move to the Premier League.

Pato, 26, has been playing in his native Brazil after leaving AC Milan in 2013.

He was once touted as one of the next big things in world football but after his initial few seasons in Serie A, he was reduced to being a squad player.

Pato moved back to Brazil to play for Corinthians and has spent the past two years on loan with Sao Paulo.

And now the 27-time Brazil international wants to go back to Europe to win the Premier League and play in the Champions League.

"One day I would like to come to England because I think the championship [the Premier League] is the number one in the world," Pato told the Telegraph.

"Now I’m ready for a new challenge.

"I want to write a new story in Europe, to make a new history. I want to come to win the championship and play again in the Champions League.

"I have dreams again. I want to create this new story, a good new story."