Patrice Evra is back with a Monday video even more excitable than usual

Most people reach an age where birthdays cease to hold the same joy and excitement they once brought as a child – but Patrice Evra is not most people.

The Marseille full-back turned 36 on Monday and could scarcely have been happier to celebrate the occasion.

Evra has become renowned for his quirky Instagram videos, which have involved singing, dancing, pandas, monkeys and lions.

His latest effort sees the France international sitting in a car, singing joyfully along to James Brown's I Feel Good, as he struggles to contain his enthusiasm.

At one stage, he even exits the car through the sun roof. Just feast your eyes, and indeed ears, on this...

Nobody does enthusiasm better.

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com