Wolves agree deal with Milan to sign striker Patrick Cutrone

Italian striker Patrick Cutrone looks set to complete a move to Wolves for a fee of around €18m, according to Sempre Milan.

Milan, currently under Financial Fair Play constraints, need to raise funds by offloading players and have made Cutrone available for a cut-price fee.

The striker impressed for Italy at the U21 European Championship this summer and is highly regarded by Milan supporters, despite only being on the fringes of the first team last season.

He would provide instant competition for Raul Jimenez, who completed a permanent move to Wolves this summer after a successful loan spell last season.

Frank Lampard is also an admirer of Cutrone's, but with Chelsea still unable to buy players because of their transfer ban, Wolves look to have snuck in.

So far, Wolves's only signings this summer have been the permanent acquisitions of Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker, who was also on loan last year.

However, with a Europa League campaign to worry about, Nuno Espirito Santo needs more bodies. to compete

Real Madrid centre-back Jesus Vallejo has been linked with a season-long-loan, and there are rumours that Sami Khedira could join from Juventus, but Cutrone looks set to be the first new face to pitch up at Molineux this season.

