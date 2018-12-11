Paul Gascoigne pleads not guilty to sexual assault

Former England, Newcastle United and Tottenham midfielder Paul Gascoigne has pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual assault.

Gascoigne, 51, who earned 57 England caps between 1988 and 1998, was arrested on August 20 and charged on November 19 with allegedly sexually assaulting a woman on a train.

He appeared at Peterlee Magistrates' Court in County Durham on Tuesday and entered a plea of not guilty.

Gascoigne's case was subsequently transferred to Teeside Crown Court and will be heard on January 8 next year.