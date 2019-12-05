Zinedine Zidane remains desperate to sign Paul Pogba – but Real Madrid aren’t so sure

The France international was heavily linked with a move to the Bernabeu throughout the summer, after Zidane made it clear to the Real hierarchy that he wanted his compatriot at all costs.

According to Marca, Zidane’s attitude remains unchanged and he still views Pogba as a key target for his side.

Furthermore, the coach believes that the club hierarchy owe him, as the signing of Pogba was his only demand when he returned to the Real Madrid job in March.

The outlet claims that Zidane has maintained contact with the 26-year-old throughout the season.

Pogba is eager to make the move to the Spanish capital and has made his interest clear in the past, while he is said to be putting pressure on Manchester United to let him go.

Doubts have even been raised over whether his current injury problem is real.

The midfielder hasn’t featured for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side since September due to an ankle problem, and he has spent his recovery time between Dubai and Miami.

The major issue for Zidane and Pogba is that the Real Madrid chiefs aren’t convinced that it would be a sensible signing, given the lack of an obvious role for him after the emergence of Fede Valverde.

Pogba is likely to command a transfer fee of at least €120 million, making a deal with the reluctant Madrid hierarchy look highly unlikely.

Now read...

QUESTIONABLE Messi out, Tadic in? The weirdest Ballon d'Or votes

QUIZ! How many of John Terry's 166 Chelsea team-mates can you name?