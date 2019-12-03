Paul Pogba ruled out of Jose Mourinho’s return to Old Trafford

Paul Pogba will not be available for Jose Mourinho’s Old Trafford return, with Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic “touch and go” for Manchester United’s highly-anticipated encounter with Tottenham.

The 26-year-old has not featured since September due to an ankle injury and returned to the north-west at the end of last week after a spell of rehabilitation in Miami.

But Pogba will not be fit for Wednesday’s reunion with former United boss Mourinho, who the World Cup winner regularly clashed with towards the end.

Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba clashed towards the end of their time together at Old Trafford (John Walton/PA)

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “No. Paul’s not ready, no.

“He’s still a bit away but he’s working hard so let’s see. He’s out on the grass, so let’s see how long it will take.”

United looked light in midfield at the start of the season and that issue has been compounded by injuries.

Scott McTominay has been in impressive form for Manchester United when fit (Martin Rickett/PA)

In addition to Pogba, influential midfielder McTominay has missed United’s last three matches with an ankle issue and Matic has not been seen for two months.

“They’re touch and go,” Solskjaer said. “So let’s get this training session out of the way. We’ve got more games than this one, so of course I can’t look at just the one game, we have got to look at long-term.”