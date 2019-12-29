Paul Scholes believes Manchester United's front three are as good as any in Europe

Paul Scholes believes there is no better front three in Europe than Manchester United's trio of Daniel James, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

Martial and Rashford were both on target in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Burnley, which moved United to within a point of the top four.

The three forwards have now scored a combined 22 goals in the Premier League this season.

And Scholes believes they are among Europe's best on their day, although the former midfielder insists United should now lower their ambitions because of their supposed youthfulness.

"The front three are as good as any team in the league or any team in Europe when you look at them, when they fancy it," Scholes told BT Sport.

"When Martial's running at you, when Rashford's running at you, James has been brilliant, they're bringing Mason Greenwood into it too.

"It's just in behind that worries me. [Paul] Pogba, yes, we know the quality that he has if he's on song, if his attitude is right, if he's playing right, if his concentration is right - there's not a better midfield player than him in the world.

"Just everything else around that, just doesn't seem quite good enough.

"I keep hearing people say they're lacking consistency because they're young but they aren't.

"If you actually look at the team, it's not that young. OK, there's James and Rashford, but he's played a lot of games, scored a lot of goals now.

"You can talk about age and lack of experience but I don't think that's a problem. There's enough experience, I just don't think the quality is quite there."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side return to Premier League action on New Year's Day, when they face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

And United begin their FA Cup campaign next weekend with a third-round clash with Wolves.

