Paulinho ends Spurs frustration with Guangzhou move

Chinese Super League champions Guangzhou Evergrande have completed the signing of midfielder Paulinho from Tottenham.

The Brazilian moves on a four-year deal after Evergrande paid €14million for his services.

The 26-year-old arrived at White Hart Lane from Corinthians in 2013 and initially was a regular under Andre Villas-Boas, but fell out of favour with Tim Sherwood and later Mauricio Pochettino.

Paulinho made just 14 starts in all competitions last term - half of those coming in the UEFA Europa League - with the Brazil international linking up with Luiz Felipe Scolari in Guangzhou.

The pair worked together for the national side in Scolari's most recent spell in charge, with Paulinho joining a host of fellow Brazilians at Tianhe Stadium, including Elkeson and Ricardo Goulart.