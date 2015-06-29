Paulinho ends Spurs frustration with Guangzhou move
Paulinho has ended his time with Tottenham, swapping the Premier League club for Guangzhou Evergrande.
Chinese Super League champions Guangzhou Evergrande have completed the signing of midfielder Paulinho from Tottenham.
The Brazilian moves on a four-year deal after Evergrande paid €14million for his services.
The 26-year-old arrived at White Hart Lane from Corinthians in 2013 and initially was a regular under Andre Villas-Boas, but fell out of favour with Tim Sherwood and later Mauricio Pochettino.
Paulinho made just 14 starts in all competitions last term - half of those coming in the UEFA Europa League - with the Brazil international linking up with Luiz Felipe Scolari in Guangzhou.
The pair worked together for the national side in Scolari's most recent spell in charge, with Paulinho joining a host of fellow Brazilians at Tianhe Stadium, including Elkeson and Ricardo Goulart.
