Maurizio Sarri drops hint that Paulo Dybala could leave Juventus

Maurizio Sarri has hinted that he could leave Paulo Dybala out of Juventus' 25-man Champions League squad, potentially paving the way for his departure this month.

The Argentina international rejected a switch to Manchester United last week, while Tottenham's attempt to sign him collapsed due to complications over image rights.

PSG are keeping tabs on the situation and may submit an offer if Neymar joins Barcelona or Real Madrid.

And Sarri has suggested Dybala could still leave the club before the European transfer window closes on September 2.

"I could talk to him, but if the market goes a certain way then what I say counts for nothing, because in the end we need to cut six players," the former Chelsea boss said.

"This will also depend on who will receive huge market requests, it won't be just a matter of choice.

"Obviously I would like to keep them all. Our big problem is that we don't have players who grew up in this club. We only have one player who grew up in the club.

"Our Champions League roster will be made of 22 players, with three goalkeepers. This puts us in a difficult position, the market might force us to make choices we might not really want to make."

Juventus begin their Serie A campaign against Parma on August 24.

