Tottenham could sign Paulo Dybala this summer - but the move is dependent on these two things

Tottenham's chances of signing Paulo Dybala from Juventus hinge on the futures of Danny Rose and Christian Eriksen, report Sky Sports.

Mauricio Pochettino is a huge admirer of Dybala, who has been linked with a move away from Turin after struggling for game time last term.

Eriksen, meanwhile, has been mentioned as a potential target for Real Madrid, but the La Liga side are now prioritising a deal for Manchester United's Paul Pogba.

Selling Eriksen would have raised the funds to help finance a deal for Dybala, but it is now unclear whether Tottenham can afford the £80m asking price.

One option available to Spurs is to include Rose, who has been linked with Juve after being told he is free to leave the club, in any proposed deal for Dybala.

That would lower the fee for the attacking midfielder, who scored 10 goals in all competitions for the Bianconeri last season.

READ MORE

Ranked! The 101 greatest football players of the last 25 years: full list

Sead Kolasinac and 6 other footballers who acted as real-life superheroes

27 essential Fantasy Premier League tips from old winners and experts