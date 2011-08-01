Pavlyuchenko fears for future with Tottenham

The Russian forward, who hit 10 goals in 29 Premier League appearances last term, is still awaiting news on a contract renewal as the start of the season approaches.

Pavlyuchenko is yet to hear from the club as to whether or not he will be offered a new deal, and he fears that, with several other players vying for a start up front, he could find himself surplus to requirements under manager Harry Redknapp.

The 29-year-old said in the Daily Star Sunday: “We now have five strikers. There’s myself, Jermain Defoe, Peter Crouch, Robbie Keane and Rafael van der Vaart, who I also consider to be a forward.

“Obviously somebody is either going to be sold or sent on loan.

“There is no news about my contract yet so we will just have to wait and see”.

Pavlyuchenko is keen to stay at Spurs and fight for his place, but hinted that his future may have to lie elsewhere if regular football can not be guaranteed.

The Russian added: “I feel very much adapted and settled at Tottenham, but in football, circumstances can change very fast.”

By Chris Matthews