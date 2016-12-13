Payet only thinking about West Ham – Bilic

Dimitri Payet is fully committed to West Ham's season and is not thinking about a possible move during the transfer window, manager Slaven Bilic has said.

The France international was one of the stand-out performers in the Premier League last season and at the Euro 2016 finals, with his form earning him a 17th-place finish in the voting for the Ballon d'Or.

The 29-year-old has been linked with a move away as a result of West Ham's largely poor form and said in November that he could not "close the door" to the prospect of a January transfer.

Bilic, however, says he has spoken to Payet and is confident that his mind is on improving the team's fortunes.

"I spoke to Dimitri Payet in my office on Monday and he is only thinking about our season," said Bilic. "He is fully focused on the next few games."

Club captain Mark Noble is also adamant that Payet is not pushing for a move, telling talkSPORT: "This season was going to be so difficult because of what he did last season. I am not just talking about he was one of the best players in the Premier League.

"For the last season, he has been one of the best players in the whole world with the Euros.

"But the chances he has created this season and the important goals he has scored for us, Dimi is fully committed – I can tell you that now."

West Ham, who are just a point above the relegation zone after 15 matches, face Burnley on Wednesday looking to secure a first win in any competition since October.

Bilic confirmed that Cheikhou Kouyate and Andy Carroll will both be available to play a part, but striker Simone Zaza has not recovered in time from a knee problem.

"We need to beat Burnley and we need the points," he said. "It has been a difficult schedule and we have been waiting for these home games.

"Kouyate trained [on Monday] and is fit. If nothing unusual happens he will be back. He is a very important player for us and with his quality and determination. It is a big blow when he doesn't play.

"We will make a decision on Carroll tomorrow whether he starts the game or makes an impact as a substitute. He is a key player.

"Zaza got a knee injury before the Liverpool game and will not be available for the Burnley game."