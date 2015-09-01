Peace: West Brom must repair damage caused by Tottenham's Berahino pursuit

West Brom chairman Jeremy Peace says the club must quickly repair the damage created by Tottenham's pursuit of Saido Berahino.

The 22-year-old was the subject of several bids from Tottenham during the closing weeks of the transfer window, all which were rebuffed by the West Brom hierarchy.

As the transfer saga rumbled on, Berahino was left out of West Brom's team by Tony Pulis, the head coach deeming him not in the right frame of mind to play.

And with deadline day coming to a close the England Under-21 international tweeted criticism of Peace, while casting doubt on whether he will feature for the club again.

After the window slammed shut, Peace released a statement via the club's official website.

It read: "We have a key player who has been very unsettled by antics which were designed to get him out of our club cheaply.

"Those tactics have continued despite my making our position clear in my first conversation with [Tottenham chairman] Daniel Levy on this subject in mid-August.

"I said selling Saido so late in the window was not on our agenda.

"Tottenham's offers failed substantially to reflect Saido's true value while the timing made no allowance for our own recruitment of a suitable replacement for a proven Premier League goalscorer.

"Saido has been unsettled to the point where our head coach has not felt able to select him for our last three games.

"We are now left with the task of repairing the damage created by this unfortunate episode."