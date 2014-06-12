Pearce believes Wilshere won't play in Brazil

Wilshere has featured in all three of England's warm-up games against Peru, Ecuador and Honduras as he attempts to return to full fitness after sustaining a foot injury in March's 1-0 friendly win over Denmark.

Though, the 22-year-old has yet to complete a full game, with his 87-minute appearance for Roy Hodgson's men against Ecuador on June 4 the closest he has come.

Speaking to UK radio station talkSPORT, England's ex youth-team boss Pearce believes Wilshere's lack of form and fitness will see him sit amongst the substitutes throughout the tournament in Brazil.

"I think there are five players that will not kick a ball at the World Cup," said Pearce, who spent six years in charge of the U21 team. "Forster and Foster are the obvious ones and I think Shaw, Smalling and Wilshere will be the others.

"I think he (Wilshere) is very, very short of form. Watching the last game (against Honduras) I didn't see a Wilshere that sprung on the scene many months ago.

"I just think he is very, very short of confidence and I see (Frank) Lampard, (Adam) Lallana or (Ross) Barkley ahead of him now.

"I just feel his lack of form really (will cost him) and that will be on Roy’s mind.

"He had a very disappointing last game and he has not shown me the fully fit Wilshere we saw when he came on the scene."

England open their World Cup campaign against Italy in Group D action on Saturday.