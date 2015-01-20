Pearson: Kramaric not the end of Foxes spending

Nigel Pearson says Leicester City will dip into the transfer market again this month if the right player becomes available to strengthen his squad.

The Premier League's bottom club have already signed Croatian striker Andrej Kramaric from Rijeka this month and Pearson is keen to bring in further additions.

And the City boss hopes increasing the competition for places at the King Power Stadium will be a good thing for their top-flight survival hopes.

"We need healthy competition, based on an element of fairness," he told the Leicester Mercury. "This window is about what we have done so far and adding to the squad.

"The players will recognise adding players will give us all a better chance of making the season a success.

"It is not about keeping a steady ship. We have a very good group of players and good chemistry.

"We're mindful not to disrupt that but it is about adding the right type of player. That is always what we try to do.

"Whether we always get that right is debatable, but it is what we always aspire to do.

"Hopefully, it will have the effects we're looking for."

Meanwhile, reports have linked striker Chris Wood with a move away from the club, but Pearson insists he has no intention of letting anyone leave.

He added: "At the moment it's about adding to the squad, not taking away, but I don't rule anything out.

"With recent injuries, it is important to go into the remainder of the season with as many options as possible.

"We're not in any great hurry to move anyone on."