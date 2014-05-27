Peeters named new head coach at Charlton

The 40-year-old arrives at The Valley from Belgian Pro League outfit Waasland-Beveren, having guided them to safety with a 14th-placed finish at the end of the 2013-14 campaign.

Peeters, who played 13 times for Belgium and scored four times, including a hat-trick against San Marino, takes over from Jose Riga.

Riga was appointed as a replacement for Chris Powell in March this year, and managed to secure the club's Championship status, but left at the end of the season when his short-term deal expired.

Before moving to Waasland-Beveren, Peeters had spells in charge of Cercle Brugge and Gent.

Peeters will work alongside current first-team coach Damien Matthew, but former assistant manager Alex Dyer has left the club.