Pellegrini disappointed with Man City defence

Pellegrini's side moved within three points of leaders Arsenal with a blistering performance at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, Fernandinho scoring a double in addition to strikes from Sergio Aguero, Alvaro Negredo, David Silva and a penalty from Yaya Toure.

City maintained the club's 100 per cent home league record this season and also made it 47 goals scored from 16 games in the Premier League in 2013-14.

The Chilean, however, was far from happy with City's defensive efforts, rejecting suggestions that their performance was the most complete of the campaign.

"I don't think it's the best performance because Arsenal scored three goals and I think this is too much for the amount chances that they had," Pellegrini said.

"But it was a very complete game in attacking, it's not easy to score six goals against Arsenal, the best defence in the Premier League.

"We had at least four or five more clear chances to score. In that sense, I'm very happy."

City have now beaten three of their perceived title rivals this term following victories over Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham, but former Malaga boss Pellegrini insists his players are not getting carried away.

"We are not thinking about our title hopes at the moment," he added. "We have a lot more points to fight for.

"We must continue improving, finding a style of football, we are not trying to win the games without trying to continue playing in some way.

"For me it is very important to be an entertaining team, our philosophy is to continue to try and score more goals because it is the best way to win."