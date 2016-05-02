Pellegrini doubts longevity of Leicester's credentials

Leicester City will not be able to maintain their place at the top of the Premier League long term because they do not have enough money, says Manuel Pellegrini.

Having narrowly escaped relegation last season, a dramatic turnaround has seen Leicester move to the brink of the title, which they will claim if second-placed Tottenham fail to beat Chelsea on Monday.

However, Manchester City boss Pellegrini, who will be replaced by Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium next season, believes Leicester's success may turn out to be a mere flash in the pan as he does not believe they have the financial muscle to continue challenging at the top.

"I do not think [Leicester being top] is a lesson. They are a very well-organised team with very few injuries," Pellegrini said in an interview with El Mundo.

"They have great merit, but I do not think they will remain at the top for eight or 10 years. All big teams have money at their base.

"What Leicester have done, I think, is similar to what we did with Villarreal when we finished second [in La Liga in 2007-08]."

Pellegrini believes the Premier League sets an example in a number of areas that La Liga could follow, namely in greater equality in the distribution of revenue from television rights.

With Barcelona and Real Madrid afforded the bulk in Spain, the City coach feels the league has become less competitive.

"[The Premier League] is an experience that no major coach should miss. The organisation is perfect, a show for the fans and for television, and the support of the people is impressive: all the stadiums are always full, in any competition," Pellegrini continued.

"Stadium attendance [could be replicated in Spain]. Real Madrid and Barcelona fill theirs, but people here support their club a lot more, no matter how the team is doing.

"It could also take a better distribution of television rights - here all clubs have money to buy. When I arrived in Spain, there were seven very important clubs, the league was much more competitive."