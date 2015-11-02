Pellegrini urges City fans to back misfiring Bony

Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini has told fans to lay off Wilfried Bony and trust in the misfiring striker after he was targeted by boo boys at the Etihad Stadium.

Bony - standing in for the injured Sergio Aguero - wasted a number of chances during City's late 2-1 Premier League victory over Norwich City on Saturday.

The Ivory Coast international's struggles did not go unnoticed by City fans, who booed the former Swansea City frontman in Manchester.

Pellegrini has called on the club's supporters to keep faith in Bony, despite his return of five goals in 24 appearances.

"Maybe he needs to score, because he is missing some chances," said Pellegrini.

"The way he plays and the striker he is, he normally doesn't miss them.

"But I think he needs trust. He's playing after many months of not being able to work normally, for different reasons.

"Now I have placed a lot of trust in him, he must demonstrate why he's here."