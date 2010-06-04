Penpix of Australia squad

1-Mark Schwarzer (Fulham). Goalkeeper. Born Oct. 6 1972. Caps 74. Goals 0.

Australia's first-choice keeper and most capped player shows few signs of slowing down. The former Middlesbrough man was named Australia's player of the year in 2009 after keeping a clean sheet in seven of their last eight World Cup qualifiers and has maintained the solid form at Fulham this season.

12-Adam Federici (Reading). Goalkeeper. Born Jan. 31 1985. Caps: 1.

Groomed as an eventual replacement for Socceroos stalwart Schwarzer, Federici has performed strongly for Reading.

18-Brad Jones (Middlesbrough). Goalkeeper. Born March 19 1982. Caps 2. Goals 0.

Tall and agile, he is the regular understudy to Schwarzer and unlikely to challenge for the starting role in South Africa. Missed the start of the last English season with injury and had to battle back into contention.

2-Lucas Neill (Galatasaray). Defender. Born March 9 1978. Caps 55. Goals 0.

The former Blackburn, West Ham and Everton defender marshaled Australia's defence well at the 2006 finals in Germany but is still haunted by the controversial last-minute penalty he conceded that allowed Italy to win their second-round match. A versatile defender who can also link well in attack, his highly physical game can nullify the world's best forwards.

3-Craig Moore (unattached). Defender. Born Dec. 12 1975. Caps 49. Goals 3.

The former Rangers defender retired from international duty in 2008 but returned to help steer Australia through the qualifiers. His lack of speed and match practice since leaving Kavala in the Greek league earlier this year are likely to be overlooked for the composure he brings to the defence.

11-Scott Chipperfield (Basel). Born Dec. 30 1975. Caps 64. Goals 12.

The naturally left-sided player has been a fixture in the Socceroos starting side since his debut against Fiji in 1998. At 34, his ability to keep pace with the world's most nimble attackers is likely to come under scrutiny.

21-David Carney (Twente Enschede). Defender. Born Nov. 30 1983. Caps 24. Goals 3.

Formerly on Sheffield United's roster, Carney is likely to get the nod as a first-change midfielder and bolstered his prospects with goals last year against Bahrain in Australia's Asian qualification and against Ireland in a friendly.

8-Luke Wilkshire (Dynamo Moscow). Defender. Born Oct. 2 1981. Caps 41. Goals 2.

A Guus Hiddink protege, the former Middlesbrough and Bristol City defender was blooded in the Socceroos' opener against Japan at the 2006 finals. A hard runner equally adept at central midfield or on the right side of defence, Wilkshire has also proved capable of causing headaches in attack and scored his first international goals in recent Asian Cup qualifiers.

20-Mark Milligan (JEF United). Defender. Born Aug. 4 1985. Caps: 10. Goals: 1.

A squad member at the 2006 World Cup, Japan-based Milligan has pressed his claims for a South African berth during the Asian Cup qualifiers and should be picked as a back-up to central defenders Neill and Moore.

6-Michael Beauchamp (Al-Jazi