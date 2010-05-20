Penpix of Denmark squad

Thomas Sorensen (Stoke City). Goalkeeper. Born June 12 1976. Caps 86. Goals 0.

A dislocated elbow has cast a shadow over Sorensen's chances of appearing at the World Cup finals. Has been first choice throughout the qualifiers and played at the 2002 World Cup. His performances were a major contributing factor as Denmark won their qualifying group ahead of Portugal and Sweden.

Stephan Andersen (Brondby). Goalkeeper. Born Nov. 26 1981. Caps 5. Goals 0.

Three of his five caps came in the World Cup qualifying campaign, and Andersen played in both games against Portugal. Firmly established as Sorensen's number two, he was an unused substitute at the 2004 European Championship.

Jesper Christiansen (FC Copenhagen). Goalkeeper. Born April 24 1978. Caps 10. Goals 0.

Five seasons at FC Copenhagen have yielded four titles, yet he is still regarded as third choice at international level. Member of the 2002 World Cup squad but played no part.

Kim Christensen (IFK Gothenburg). Goalkeeper. Born July 16 1979. Caps 0. Goals 0.

The 30-year-old has yet to win a senior cap after playing three unofficial friendlies. Unlikely to travel to South Africa, but may be called up if Sorensen's elbow does not heal in time.

Daniel Agger (Liverpool). Defender. Born Dec. 12 1984. Caps 29. Goals 3.

At one point the most expensive sale by a Danish club, from Brondby to Liverpool in January 2006, the central defender's career has been interrupted by back and foot injuries. Tough yet elegant defender, he is known for his powerful shooting.

Lars Jacobsen (Blackburn Rovers). Defender. Born Sept 20 1979. Caps 29. Goals 0.

First choice for Denmark at right-back, Jacobsen's career at club level has not been so smooth. After a spell with Everton that was blighted by injury, Jacobsen is battling for the right-back spot at Blackburn.

Patrick Mtiliga (Malaga). Defender. Born Jan. 28 1981. Caps 1. Goals 0.

One of the surprises in Morten Olsen's squad, Mtiliga started out in a more attacking role before moving to left-back. Mtiliga hit the headlines this season when Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off for breaking his nose in a league game.

Per Kroldrup (Fiorentina). Defender. Born July 31 1979. Caps 28. Goals 0.

Kroldrup joined Martin Jorgensen at Udinese in 2001 and Everton bought him in 2005 but injuries limited him to a single league appearance. He joined Fiorentina in 2006. At 1.96 metres, the centre back is the tallest member of squad.

Simon Kjaer (Palermo). Defender. Born March 26 1989. Caps 8. Goals 0.

Voted Denmark's most promising under-19 player in 2007, the centre-back was the subject of a bid from Real Madrid which was rejected by FC Midtjylland. Palermo bought him in February 2008 and a year later he was called up to the senior squad.

William Kvist (FC Copenhagen). Defender/Midfielder. Born Feb. 24 1985. Caps 12. Goals 0

The versatile defender has spent his entire career at FC Copenhagen. Though he