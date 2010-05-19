Penpix of England squad

Robert Green (West Ham United). Goalkeeper. Born Jan. 18 1980. Caps 9. Goals 0.

Became the first England goalkeeper to be sent off when he was red-carded against Ukraine last October, the only match England lost in qualifying. Started at Norwich City and despite a difficult club season with West Ham has moved above David James in the pecking order.

David James (Portsmouth). Goalkeeper. Born Aug. 1 1970. Caps 49. Goals 0.

Although nearly 40, he is still capable of making superb reflex saves and still prone to making the kind of mistakes that earned him the nickname "Calamity James". Many still regard him as England's best keeper and he could well figure in South Africa.Became the oldest goalkeeper to play in an FA Cup final this month.

Joe Hart (Manchester City). Goalkeeper. April 19 1987. Caps 1. Goals 0.

Has spent the season on loan at Birmingham City and a series of excellent performances helped them to a 15-match unbeaten run. Looks set to be England's No.1 in the not too distant future.

John Terry (Chelsea). Defender. Born Dec. 7 1980. Caps 59. Goals 6.

Has endured a traumatic season off the field but a largely successful one on it, leading Chelsea to an FA Cup and League double, even though his own form dipped at times. Was removed as England captain by coach Fabio Capello after an extra-marital affair with the ex-partner of England and former Chelsea team mate Wayne Bridge.

Rio Ferdinand (Manchester United). Defender. Born Nov. 7 1978. Caps 76. Goals 3.

A number of below-par performances, injuries and a suspension have blighted his season and he heads to South Africa aiming to prove that, at 31, he is still one of the best central defenders in the world. Once a guaranteed starter alongside Terry at the heart of the defence. Capello will watch him closely in the final warm-up games as injuries threaten his inclusion.

Ledley King (Tottenham Hotspur). Defender. Born Oct. 12 1980. Caps 19. Goals 1.

An arthritic knee has curtailed his club and international careers but Capello is considering him as a possible replacement if Ferdinand is not fit. He has played more times than Ferdinand this season, without training in between games.

Michael Dawson (Tottenham Hotspur). Defender. Born Nov. 18 1983. Caps 0 Goals 0.

Along with Adam Johnson, he is the only uncapped player in the squad. In contention after an outstanding season at Spurs. Has a great understanding with King.

Ashley Cole (Chelsea). Defender. Born Dec. 20 1980. Caps 77. Goals 0.

Like his club and national team mate Terry, Cole has had a torrid few months with well-publicised marital problems making front-page headlines and a broken ankle threatening his place in the finals. Returned to the Chelsea side after recovering fitness just before the end of the season and on his day is still an outstanding left-back. Won a record sixth FA Cup winners' medal when he helped Chelsea to victory over Portsmouth on May 15.

Leighton Baines (Everton). Defender. Born Dec. 11 1984. Caps 1. Goals 0.

Made his full international debut against Egypt in February as a repl