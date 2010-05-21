Penpix of Honduras squad

Noel Valladares (Olimpia). Goalkeeper. Born May 3 1977. Caps 72.

Generally gets the nod from coach Reinaldo Rueda ahead of younger club team mate Donis Escober who has been competing strongly to be considered first choice at Olimpia. Good on his line but not so commanding off his area or in the air.

Donis Escober (Olimpia). Goalkeeper. Born Feb. 3 1981. Caps 11.

Agile, athletic and a rarity in Honduran football with good command of his area, he is a good understudy for team mate Valladares, threatening to take over in the Olimpia goal and could do the same in the national team at the finals.

Ricardo Canales (Motagua). Goalkeeper. Born May 30 1982. Caps 2.

Third-choice keeper has excellent reflexes on his line though is suspect when he comes out for crosses or to meet an attacker one-on-one.

Sergio Mendoza (Motagua). Defender. Born May 23 1981. Caps 47. Goals 1.

Having served a 12-month suspension for doping last year, he was recalled by Rueda this year though he may be only a stand-in at the finals behind the more mobile Mauricio Sabillon in the right back position.

Emilio Izaguirre (Motagua). Defender. Born May 10 1986. Caps 38. Goals 1.

One of Honduras's strong points is their attacking down the left flank with Izaguirre a good winger who likes to cut inside into the box but can also deliver a good cross.

Mauricio Sabillon (Hangzhou Greentown). Defender. Born Nov. 11 1978. Caps 25.

One of several Honduran players who have moved to the Chinese league, he is among three at Hangzhou. Part of Rueda's first-choice back four with fast, attacking fullbacks who can alternate in attack with the outer midfielders.

Osman Chavez (Platense). Defender. Born July 29 1984. Caps 26.

Strong though slow centre back nicknamed "The Tender One" whose forte is in the air but can struggle with nippy forwards on the ground. Sought a move abroad but returned to Platense to secure regular first-team football.

Johnny Palacios (Olimpia). Defender. Born Dec. 10 1986. Caps 6.

Tall centre back, likely reserve at the finals, a brother of midfielder Wilson. Their youngest footballing sibling Edwin was kidnapped in 2007 and found dead 18 months later.

Maynor Figueroa (Wigan Athletic). Defender. Born May 2 1983. Caps 66. Goals 2.

A central defender for his country who plays at left back for his Premier League club. Praised by club coach Steve Bruce for a "superb left foot", which he used to great effect when scoring a brilliant goal against Stoke City with a free kick from inside the Wigan half.

Victor Bernardez (Anderlecht). Defender. Born May 24 1982. Caps 38. Goals 1.

Experienced defender who has risked not making it into the squad by staying with the newly-crowned Belgian champions despite generally starting on the bench.

Boniek Garcia (Olimpia). Defender/Midfielder. Born Sept. 4 1984. Caps 41.

Versatile player who gives Rueda optio