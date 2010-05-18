Penpix of Nigeria squad

Dele Aiyegnugba (Bnei Yehuda). Goalkeeper. Born Nov. 20 1983. Caps 8. Goals 0.

Back-up keeper who helped his previous club Enyimba to win the African Champions League title in a post-match penalty shootout. Played in UEFA's Europa League this season.

Austin Ejide (Hapoel Petach Tikva). Goalkeeper. Born April 8 1982. Caps 18. Goals 0.

One of three Nigerian goalkeepers based in Israel, where he moved from French club Bastia and where he has played only two matches this season. His last appearance for Nigeria was against Ireland in London last year.

Vincent Enyeama (Hapoel Tel Aviv). Goalkeeper. Born Aug. 29 1982. Caps 53. Goals 0.

Long-standing first choice who has played at four successive African Nations Cup finals and was in goal against England at the 2002 World Cup. Moved from Nigerian champions Enyimba in 2005 and named best player in the Israeli league last year.

Akpan Bassey (Bayelsa United). Goalkeeper. Born Goalkeeper. Born Jan. 6 1984. Caps: 1 Goals: 0

Has played all of five minutes of international football, coming on as a substitute at the end of Nigeria's friendly at home to the Democratic Republic of Congo in March. Has played for Nigeria at under-17, under-20 and under-23 level and competed in the African Champions League at club level.

Dele Adelaye (Sparta Rotterdam). Defender. Born Dec. 25 1988. Caps 5. Goals 0.

Central defender who graduated to the senior side from Nigeria's under-20 team that finished runners-up at the World Youth Championship in 2005. Was banned for five matches in the Dutch league this season for elbowing an opponent.

Rabiu Afolabi (Red Bull Salzburg). Defender. Born April 18 1980. Caps 14. Goals 0.

Won recall from new coach Lars Lagerback after not featuring for the last two years. Won Austrian titlewinners' medal this season after previously playing in Belgium, France and Germany.

Onyekachi Apam (Nice). Defender. Born March 14 1977. Caps 15. Goals 0.

Nigeria play Apam at right-back but he prefers to play in centre of defence. Played for Nigeria's under-23 team at the 2008 Olympics and was also a regular in World Cup qualifiers. Has told reporters he is seeking a post-Cup transfer.

Elderson Echiejile (Stade Rennes). Defender. Born Jan. 20 1988. Caps 10. Goals 0.

Started career at a Nigerian football academy aged 11 and played at the under-20 World Cup in Canada in 2007. That led to his signing by Rennes, for whom he played in last season's French Cup final. He will battle Taiwo for the left-back berth.

Chidi Odiah (CSKA Moscow). Defender. Born Dec. 17 1983. Caps 23. Goals 1.

Wingback who has been perennial squad member but rarely in the starting line-up of late. Member of the Russian club's team which won the UEFA Cup five years ago.

Danny Shittu (Bolton Wanderers). Defender. Born Sept. 2 1980. Caps 25. Goals 0.

Born in Lagos but raised in Britain, he started his career at Charlton. Unusually, when he moved t