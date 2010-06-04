Penpix of Spain squad

1-Iker Casillas (Real Madrid). Goalkeeper. Born May 20 1981. Caps 103. Goals 0.

The undisputed first choice, captain Casillas is one of the world's best goalkeepers. A brilliant shot stopper, but occasionally suspect under high balls, he has had some uncharacteristic lapses at club level this season.

23-Pepe Reina (Liverpool). Goalkeeper. Born Aug. 31 1982. Caps 209. Goals 0.

The second-choice keeper, Reina rarely gets a look-in but has performed well when called upon. A popular figure in the dressing room, he famously grabbed the microphone and acted as comedy compere at Spain's Euro 2008 victory celebrations.

12-Victor Valdes (Barcelona). Goalkeeper. Born Jan. 14 1982. Caps 1.

Barcelona's number one has ironed out the howlers to become La Liga's best goalkeeper over the last two seasons. Another great shot-stopper, he excels in distribution from the back and is an important feature of Barca's patient play.

15-Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid). Defender. Born March 30 1986. Caps 59. Goals 5.

Powerful first-choice right back but can also play in central defence. He loves to get forward but can be tactically suspect. He is not short of belief in his own abilities and is a potent goal-scoring threat from set pieces.

17-Alvaro Arbeloa (Real Madrid). Defender. Born Jan. 17 1983. Caps 14. Goals 0.

A clean-cut and steady full back, comfortable on both sides of the defence, though normally plays at left back with his club. Played up front as a youngster and can be surprisingly skilful in front of goal. A good utility player.

2-Raul Albiol (Real Madrid). Defender. Born Sept. 4 1985. Caps 23. Goals 0.

Has blossomed at Real since moving from Valencia last year. Quick and good in the air, he played the earlier part of his career in midfield and is comfortable with the ball at his feet.

5-Carles Puyol (Barcelona). Defender. Born April 13 1978. Caps 82. Goals 2.

The shaggy-haired Barca defender has been at the heart of Spain's defence for a decade. He is constantly shouting out instructions but has a tendency to dive in and gives himself little margin for error. Usually plays at centre half or as a right back.

3-Gerard Pique (Barcelona). Defender. Born Feb. 2 1987. Caps 15. Goals 4.

A commanding presence in the centre of defence, he is never happier than when joining the attack as an auxiliary striker chasing late goals. Has great timing in the tackle and is an astute passer. Likely to partner Barca team mate Puyol at the back.

4-Carlos Marchena (Valencia). Defender. Born July 31 1979. Caps 58. Goals 2.

Every team needs a "Mister Nasty" and Marchena's experience and abrasive on-field persona fit the bill perfectly. An incurable wind-up merchant, he is just as happy playing the holding role in midfield as centre-back.

11-Joan Capdevila (Villarreal). Defender. Born Feb. 3 1978. Caps 44. Goals 4.

A reliable and experienced left back, he has been Vicente del Bosque's choice for the position during qualifying. Likes to get forward and is an effective crosser.