Penpix of Uruguay squad

Fernando Muslera (Lazio). Goalkeeper. Born June 16 1986. Caps: 5.

Made his debut in October and played in the last four qualifiers including the two-leg playoff against Costa Rica. Despite his youth, his all-round ability gave the team security in a position which had not been settled in earlier qualifiers.

Juan Castillo (Deportivo Cali). Goalkeeper. Born April 17 1978. Caps: 11.

Likes to come off his line, but errors cost him his place in the run-in to the qualifying berth. First came in for veteran Fabian Carini in September 2007 and played in eight qualifiers altogether although he had a long spell out with a knee injury when he was replaced by Sebastian Viera.

Martin Silva (Defensor Sporting). Goalkeeper. Born March 25 1983. Caps: 1.

Won his only cap in a friendly against Algeria last August but is well imbued with system of coach Oscar Washington Tabarez, having played a full part in the juniors.

Diego Lugano (Fenerbahce). Defender. Born Nov. 2 1980. Caps: 41. Goals: 4.

The team's captain represents the traditional Uruguayan style of play based more on temperament and strength rather than refined technique. He fights hard for every ball, making his presence felt at the back and pushing forward when the team are down.

Diego Godin (Villarreal). Defender. Born Feb. 16 1986. Caps: 37. Goals: 3.

Belongs to a select group of about a dozen players who have been with Tabarez from the start of the coach's tenure. Keeps a low profile but is a physical defender with good control.

Andres Scotti (Colo Colo). Defender. Born Dec. 14 1975. Caps: 25. Goals: 1.

Another Tabarez favourite who uses his 1.83-metres height to good effect both in defence and attack and rarely makes mistakes. An extrovert who keeps the mood light in the squad.

Mauricio Victorino (Universidad de Chile). Defender. Born Oct. 11 1982. Caps: 4.

After winning his first two caps in 2006, he returned for the two-leg playoff against Costa Rica last November. He is a strong, mobile marker good at helping to organise the defence.

Martin Caceres (Juventus). Defender. Born April 7 1987. Caps: 18.

Long-haired central defender who stood out in the qualifiers, starting 12 of the last 14 before an injury put him out for the playoff. Can also play on the flank which he did for Barcelona and has done for Juve.

Jorge Fucile (Porto). Defender. Born Nov. 19 1984. Caps: 24.

A fast, versatile full back who can play on either flank, he is part of the strong South American contingent at Porto.

Maximiliano Pereira (Benfica). Defender/midfielder. Born June 8 1984. Caps: 36.

Nicknamed "Mono" (monkey), he stands out for his marking more than his attacking as a wing back and has generally been first choice under Tabarez although he has had injury problems.

Sebastian Eguren (AIK Stockholm). Midfielder. Born Jan. 8 1