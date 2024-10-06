‘People always say the Germans never give up, that we’re never beaten. But Manchester United did it to us in 1999 – they were fighting and believing until the end’: Bayern Munich defender reflects on heartbreak of Champions League final

By
Contributions from
published

Bayern Munich went from ecstasy to despair in just minutes during the 1999 Champions League final - and it's largely down to the spirit of Manchester United, according to their opponent

BARCELONA, SPAIN - MAY 26: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 98/99 FINALE, Barcelona/ESP; FC BAYERN MUENCHEN-MANCHESTER UNITED 1:2; v.l.n.r.: Carsten JANCKER/BAYERN, Samuel KUFFOUR/BAYERN; Schiedsrichter Pierluigi COLLINA/ITA, Torwart Oliver KAHN/BAYERN enttaeuscht (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)
The Bayern Munich team before the final and Manchester United players with the trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bayern Munich defender Markus Babbel has reflected on the 1999 Champions League final which saw his side agonisingly lose to Manchester United after two stoppage time goals from the English side.

For Babbel, the belief Manchester United showed at Camp Nou on May 26 that evening is something he didn't quite expect - especially not against a German side. Indeed, after Mario Basler had opened the scoring in the sixth minute of the match, Bayern were in control of the game, even hitting the post and bar among many other chances, and looked destined to be lifting the Champions League trophy come the end of the game.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 

With contributions from