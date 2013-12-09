Pep aiming for maximum points in Europe

Reigning champions Bayern have won all five of their fixtures in the competition so far - including a 3-1 away victory over Manchester City, their opponents on Tuesday, on matchday two - but have never finished the first round with a perfect record.

And coach Guardiola hopes the target of maximum points will help inspire his players to perform and claim the crown of group winners.

"We want to pick up 18 points in the group stage for the first time in the club's history," he said. "It's a good goal to have.

"I have a lot of trust in my team, but tomorrow will be tricky. City have unbelievable players.

"They will be a great opponent for any team in the knockout stages.

"They need to score three goals to come first. If we do not play well, they are always able of scoring those three goals. I expect a tight game."

But Guardiola will be boosted by the availability of captain Philipp Lahm, while Mario Gotze could also be in contention.

"Philipp is ready to play tomorrow, he trained very well today and yesterday. We will decide if Gotze can play tomorrow, but I am quite optimistic," the former Barcelona coach added.