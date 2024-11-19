Pep Guardiola offered shock Manchester City exit - by former team-mate: report

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is currently pondering his next steps in football

The now seemingly never-ending cycle of Pep Guardiola considering his Manchester City future is reaching its latest climax, but he may just have been offered a route out of the club.

The genius boss — ranked by FourFourTwo as the best manager in the world right now — has a decision to make with his current deal expiring at the end of this season, and has been leaving cryptic insights into his thoughts in recent months.

Football Insider recently claimed the Catalan’s one-year extension is “99 per cent” done but, as any football follower knows, it’s not really done until the ink is dry on the paper — and Guardiola has just been given another potential offer to consider.

Ronaldo lines up Pep Guardiola for international management

Ronaldo is eyeing up a new job of his own — and wants to bring Guardiola with him (Image credit: Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Former Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Brazil striker Ronaldo is preparing to throw his hat into the ring for the presidency of the Brazilian Federation, according to French outlet L’Equipe.

His first self-assigned mission if he gets the gig? The small task of convincing Pep Guardiola to become the next manager of the Brazil national team, ahead of the 2026 World Cup, as per the same report.

The pair crossed paths during Ronaldo's season-long stay at Barcelona (Image credit: Alamy)

The vacancy Ronaldo is reportedly seeking will be filled in March 2026, and he has made it his mission to attract the world’s current most sought-after coach.

The pair are, of course, familiar with each other from the Brazilian’s season-long stint at the Nou Camp in 1996/97, when Guardiola was a mere defensive midfielder, yet to become the tactical mastermind that he is today.

Ronaldo’s quest is not entirely misplaced, as the current City boss confirmed earlier this year to ESPN Brasil that the last thing left for him to achieve in his career is leading a national team to a major tournament, following links to jobs with both Brazil and England.

He also confirmed that he doesn’t know when that time will be – possibly as long as 15 years away – which may dampen Selecao spirits slightly, but that Guardiola is seemingly sticking with one-year extensions at the Etihad will provide them with some faith.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, with Guardiola’s proposed new deal reportedly running until the summer of 2026 – just a few months after Ronaldo hopes to take up his new role – the timelines somewhat track.

However, if Guardiola runs the course of that proposed contract in Manchester, it would give him just weeks to prepare Brazil for the World Cup, likely taking charge of his first Brazil game in the group stage of the competition.

Therefore, if Guardiola does indeed sign another year at City, it surely rules him out of taking Brazil into the 2026 World Cup, doesn’t it?

If anyone can do the impossible, though, it’s Guardiola.