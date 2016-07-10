Pepe named Euro 2016 final Man of the Match

Pepe was named Man of the Match after a stout defensive display helped Portugal beat France 1-0 after extra time to win Euro 2016.

Substitute Eder struck in the second half of extra time to secure victory, with Portugal having to play the majority of the match without injured captain Cristiano Ronaldo on Sunday.

France came into the game as the tournament's top scorers and boasted the leading marksman in Antoine Griezmann.

But Pepe and defensive partner Jose Fonte kept a dangerous France front line limited for the most part, although Griezmann wasted a gilt-edged headed chance and Andre-Pierre Gignac hit the post in second-half stoppage time.

Pepe is the final Man of the Match July 10, 2016

Pepe's 12 clearances were more than any team-mate, while he also led the team with three blocks. Only left-back Raphael Guerreiro (6) racked up more clearances than the Real Madrid defender's five.