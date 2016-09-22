Pepe resumes light Real Madrid training

Real Madrid centre-back Pepe could return to action against Las Palmas after completing a light training session on Thursday.

The Portugal international was forced to sit out the 1-1 draw with Villarreal after sustaining damage to his knee but has stepped up preparations for a return this weekend.

Although he did not take part in full team training, the 33-year-old was able to complete an individual session on the Valdebebas pitches as Zinedine Zidane began preparations for Saturday's LaLiga visit to Gran Canaria.

Casemiro, who picked up a knock in the 2-0 win over Espanyol and was also sidelined for the draw with Villarreal, completed a recovery session indoors.

"The players who started the game against the Castellon outfit carried out a recovery session using the indoor facilities, however some of them also took to the pitch to carry out running exercises," Madrid posted on their official website.

"The Whites carried out several drills geared towards pressing and possession, crossing and shots on goal. Afterwards they played a match on a reduced size pitch. Pepe undertook an individual programme out on the pitch and Casemiro trained using the indoor facilities."

Pepe has made two league appearances this season, scoring in the 5-2 home win over Osasuna.