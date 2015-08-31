Peralta, Montes withdraw from Mexico squad

Oribe Peralta and Luis Montes have been withdrawn from Mexico's squad due to respective back and thigh injuries.

With Ricardo Ferretti's interim reign in the national post set to start against Trinidad and Tobago in Utah on Friday, striker Peralta and midfielder Montes will be unavailable after picking up injuries in Liga MX action.

America front man Peralta (44 caps) suffered a "major trauma" to his lower back in their 2-0 win at Cruz Azul, and underwent an MRI, which found inflamed areas of the lumbosacral region.

Montes, playing in Club Leon's 3-1 win at Toluca, was withdrawn in the 74th minute, and it was later revealed the 17-cap international was suffering from a muscle spasm in his right thigh.

Coming into the squad were Tijuana midfielder Henry Martin, who scored his first goal of the season at the weekend, and Tigres UANL defender Israel Jimenez, who links up with club boss Ferretti at national level.

Jimenez has six caps for Mexico, while 22-year-old Martin is a potential debutant.

Mexico face Trinidad and Tobago in a re-match of their thrilling 4-4 CONCACAF Gold Cup clash in July, before taking on Argentina in Arlington on Monday.