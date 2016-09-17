Pereyra: 'Extraordinary' Pogba has 'everything'

Watford midfielder Roberto Pereyra lauded the "extraordinary" talents of his former Juventus team-mate Paul Pogba and claimed he has "everything".

Pereyra is set to go head-to-head with the Frenchman on Sunday when Manchester United visit Vicarage Road in the Premier League and he knows exactly what he will be up against.

The pair played alongside each other for two years in Turin before their respective moves to England during the close-season and now Pereyra is hoping to come out on top as the two prepare to duel.

"He's an extraordinary player," Pereyra told The Guardian.

"He's got everything, all the skills you can think of. He's one of the few players who really surprised me the first time I saw him play.

"But we're ready to play against anyone. We all know it's going to be difficult but this is football. Anything can happen."