Perez doesn't like black players, says Casillas' agent

Embattled Real Madrid president Florentino Perez does not like black players, according to the agent of Iker Casillas.

Real icon Casillas ended his 25-year-old association with the La Liga giants by signing a two-year contract with Porto and Santos Marquez has reacted angrily to his client's departure from Madrid.

Perez, who was heavily criticised by fans over Casillas' departure, said the Spain international goalkeeper wanted to leave.

But Marquez responded in an interview with AS, calling Perez a liar and claiming the 68-year-old sold Claude Makelele and Samuel Eto'o due to the colour of their skin.

"He hasn't uttered one single truth in years. What he says is his truth, and that is the same as preaching," Marquez said. "He kicked out the best people he has ever known.

"He thinks of himself as Madrid's god but he only causes unrest. Those long-distance tours... it’s madness, they really take it out of the players... Before, nobody spoke out of courtesy and education and now no one speaks out because he’s made them slaves.

"For Makelele, for a lack of respect. Florentino doesn't like black players; he's not a racist but he doesn't like them.

"I also fought with him over Eto'o. Samuel was just as much a galactico as [Luis] Figo. He left for the colour of his skin."

Marquez did not stop there, adding that Wales international Gareth Bale receives preferential treatment from Perez.

"The squad knows who they are and so does the coach. The only clash he had with [Carlo] Ancelotti was over Bale. He thinks that Bale is the best in the world.

"He doesn't know how to take care of the Ballon d'Or winner [Cristiano Ronaldo] which he already has in the squad. Bale is going to play wherever he likes. Another is [Karim] Benzema. He got rid of [Gonzalo] Higuain, [Angel] Di Maria, [Vicente] Del Bosque... none of whom were that bad, Del Bosque has won everything there is to win but what happened to him is what happened to me – he’s a not exactly a looker.

"So Florentino brought in a handsome bloke [Carlos Queiroz] who almost ruined the team."