Perez happy at Newcastle

Newcastle United forward Ayoze Perez insisted he is happy at the club, amid interest from Tottenham and Manchester United.

Perez has been linked with a January move to either Tottenham or United, having scored three goals this season as Newcastle continue to struggle.

Newcastle are second from bottom in the Premier League, two points from safety, but the 22-year-old Spaniard has no plans to leave St James' Park.

"I am happy here," Perez said. "I am playing and I am getting better.

"I cannot ask for anything else because I am happy here."

Newcastle host in-form Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.