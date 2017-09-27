Perfect against APOEL & two in three days in May - Harry Kane's 2017 hat-tricks

Hat-tricks are becoming a habit for Tottenham's free-scoring striker Harry Kane.

The England international scored his sixth of the calendar year for Spurs on Tuesday as they beat APOEL 3-0 in the Champions League.

But, while trebles are now becoming commonplace for Kane, his effort in Cyprus still represented a first for the 24-year-old. Here, using Opta data, we look back at his hat-tricks in 2017.

Tottenham 4-0 West Brom, January 14

Kane sent Spurs second in the Premier League table with a lethal display against the Baggies. He opened the scoring by collecting a neat Christian Eriksen pass and firing in off the post before hitting home with an acrobatic volley and then converting Dele Alli's superb lofted pass.

Fulham 0-3 Tottenham, February 19

Tottenham reached the FA Cup quarter-finals as a result of another ruthless showing from Kane, who put Spurs in command with two close-range strikes from Christian Eriksen deliveries and then capped off his performance by rifling in at the end of a well-worked move.

Tottenham 4-0 Stoke City, February 26

Just seven days after his treble in the cup, Kane repeated the feat in the wake of a humiliating exit from the Europa League. Kane stole the ball off Ryan Shawcross for his first, with his second coming off a fine volley from the edge of the area and the third via a deflected free-kick.

2017 - Goals in 2017 so far:Harry Kane - 34Southampton - 33Swansea - 33Burnley - 32Watford - 31Stoke - 28WBA - 27C.Palace - 26.Wow. September 27, 2017

Leicester City 1-6 Tottenham, May 18

Kane's first Premier League hat-trick came against Leicester back in March 2015 but he went one better here to all but secure the golden boot with a four-goal effort. He bundled in his first at the near post and doubled with his tally from a close-range header before netting a pair of fierce low efforts beyond Kasper Schmeichel in a rout.

Hull City 1-7 Tottenham, May 21

Tottenham rounded off the 2016-17 season in style against relegated Hull, Kane recording his second successive treble as all three goals came with his left foot, another low drive the pick of the bunch to go with two routine finishes.

APOEL 0-3 Tottenham, September 26

Kane's first Champions League hat-trick was also his first perfect one as he found the net with his right foot, left foot and head. He rolled home the opener from a throughball, converted a Serge Aurier pull back and then glanced home a Kieran Trippier cross.