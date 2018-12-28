'Perfect' Aubameyang the Premier League's best striker - Guendouzi

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been the best striker in the Premier League this season and is "perfect" to play with, according to his Arsenal team-mate Matteo Guendouzi.

Aubameyang's goal against Brighton and Hove Albion on Boxing Day took his tally for the season to 13, the most in the division.

The Gabon international also has three assists to his name and Guendouzi, who has become a regular in his first campaign at Emirates Stadium, lavished praise on the former Borussia Dortmund talisman.

"He's helping us a lot because he scores so much," Guendouzi told Sky Sports. "For me he is the best striker in the Premier League this season and if he keeps scoring as much in the second half of the season, I know we will finish really high in the table.

"As a midfielder it's a pleasure to play with someone like him, it's easy because he has so many qualities.

"He can run behind, he's in the box in front of goal but he can also link up play and play with his back to his goal. For a midfielder this is perfect because he offers so many solutions."

Guendouzi has started in 11 of his 16 Premier League appearances and credits pre-season as being key in his ability to adapt to life at the club quickly after signing from Ligue 2 side Lorient.

"It's a club I have loved since I was a kid and I have always wanted to come here and achieve great things with Arsenal and realise my dreams," he added. "I want to do that now I am here, I want to win trophies; that is the most important thing for me.

"Although it doesn't feel like I had time to adapt, I did. The key was when we went on pre-season to Singapore we played friendly matches and I was able to show my qualities to the staff and my team-mates, that time was really precious because when we came back here it was much easier to adapt to the team and the staff.

"Everybody has helped me to integrate and be part of the club and for me to play without pressure, which I love to do. Because I started and played well from the beginning that helped me and my confidence for the games that followed."