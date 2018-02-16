Perisic joins Icardi on Inter sidelines against Genoa

Ivan Perisic has joined Mauro Icardi on the sidelines for Inter ahead of their Serie A meeting with Genoa on Saturday.

Perisic has featured in every minute of Inter's league campaign but will sit out the trip to Stadio Luigi Ferraris due to a reported shoulder injury.

Icardi has missed Inter's last two matches due to a muscular issue and the Nerazzurri will again be without the striker, who has scored 18 goals in 22 league appearances.

"Icardi and Perisic are players we always want to have in the group," head coach Luciano Spalletti told a news conference.

"We did some tests but they hadn't recovered enough in training to feature in a match with the tempo of Genoa-Inter."

Inter ended an eight-game winless run in Serie A by defeating Bologna 2-1.