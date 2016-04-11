Perotti: Roma deserved to win against Bologna

Diego Perotti believes Roma were unlucky not to claim three points after being held to a 1-1 draw by Bologna on Monday.

Roma were forced to come from behind at the Stadio Olimpico after Luca Rossettini gave Bologna a surprise lead in the 25th minute.

Mohamed Salah found the equaliser for the hosts shortly after the half-time break, slotting home a one-on-one chance after being played in by Francesco Totti.

But despite their second-half dominance, which included three chances coming off the post, Roma were forced to settle for a point as Bologna snapped a three-game losing streak.

"It was a good opportunity for us at home and it's gone now but we fought back to equalise and played really well in the second half," Perotti said post-game.

"Bologna only had one chance today and they managed to score from it. We spent loads of time on the attack and played some lovely football but we just couldn't get that second goal. It's a shame.

"We deserved to win it. Now we really must go and get three points at Atalanta."

The draw means Roma trail second-placed Napoli by six points with as many games left in the season.

"Yeah, we're still six points behind them and we can't afford to drop any more points at home," the Argentine added.

"For now, though, all that matters is winning the next one against Atalanta."