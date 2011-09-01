Perquis in Pole position for Euro 2012

"It's official. Damien Perquis was just granted the Polish nationality. In the meantime, the Sochaux defender has been called up to the Poland squad and could make his international debut next Tuesday," Sochaux said on their website.

Poland, co-hosts of the Euro 2012 finals with Ukraine, take on Germany in a friendly international in Gdansk on Tuesday.

Perquis, 27, a former France Under-21 player, has a Polish grandmother.