Persepolis 1 Al Sadd 1 (2-1 agg): Iranians into first AFC Champions League final

Persepolis moved into their first AFC Champions League final by beating Al Sadd 2-1 on aggregate after a 1-1 home draw.

Al Sadd trailed 1-0 from the first leg after Ali Alipour scored a controversial late penalty but they equalised on aggregate in the 17th minute at Azadi Stadium.

Baghdad Bounedjah hit his 13th goal of the competition to level the tie but Persepolis decisively regained the lead through Siamak Nemati shortly after half-time.

Former Spain and Barcelona icon Xavi almost scored a dramatic header in the 86th minute, but his effort was superbly saved by Alireza Beiranvand.

Suwon Bluewings host Kashima Antlers in the second semi-final on Wednesday, with the Japanese side holding a 3-2 lead from the first leg.