Perth Glory 3 Western Sydney Wanderers 1: Castro influential to snap losing streak

Diego Castro starred with two goals and an assist as Perth Glory boosted their A-League Finals Series hopes with a 3-1 home win against 10-man Western Sydney Wanderers to break a run of five consecutive defeats.

In a thrilling start at nib Stadium on Sunday, Glory were awarded an early penalty following a long VAR delay, with Keanu Baccus dismissed for tugging back Joel Chianese as the winger entered the area.

Castro smashed home the resulting spot-kick and Glory thought they had doubled their lead within 10 minutes, Chianese arriving at the back post to finish but seeing the goal rightly disallowed by the offside flag after another video review.

A Xavi Torres header was cleared off the line by Josh Risdon before the visitors were handed a penalty of their own after 15 minutes when Glory goalkeeper Liam Reddy tripped Oriol Riera, the forward stepping up himself to convert.

A quickfire brace before half-time put Glory in control, Castro restoring the hosts' lead with a glorious dipping free-kick and teeing up Andy Keogh to thump a drive in off the crossbar.

Marcelo Carrusca struck the woodwork for the Wanderers after 58 minutes but Glory held on to move level on points with their opponents and sixth-placed Brisbane Roar.