Perth Glory lure Herd to A-League

Perth Glory have continued their preparations for the 2016-17 A-League season after signing Australian Chris Herd.

Former Aston Villa utility and three-time Socceroo Herd arrives in Perth on a one-year deal, joining fellow recruits and Australia internationals Rhys Williams and Adam Taggart at the club.

Herd - without an international cap since 2014 - made 23 appearances for Chesterfield after moving to the League One outfit as a free agent in September last year, having been released by Villa, where he spent five years.

"I'm thrilled to be coming home and re-joining some former team-mates of old and working with Kenny Lowe," the 27-year-old said via the club's official website.

"Pulling on the purple for Perth Glory has been something I've contemplated for a while and I'm keen and excited to be part of a club that is definitely on the way up. This is the right move for me, my football and my family."

Herd becomes the 11th Perth-born or raised player in the squad next season as Glory attempt to build on 2015-16.

Glory were beaten in the first round of the finals, having only lost two of their remaining 13 matches to end the regular season.

"Good players carry a good work ethic but Chris is also a good person," coach Lowe added.

"We look at the playing ability but we also look at the person for the job. Chris ticks both boxes and he’s a West Aussie which is a bonus."