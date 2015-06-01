Peru v Mexico: Herrera confident as Copa preparations continue

Mexico coach Miguel Herrera will continue to assess his squad as he looks to finalise their plans for the Copa America when they face Peru in Lima.

Mexico are making their ninth appearance at the tournament later this month, and will play their first match on South American soil on Wednesday.

Saturday's 3-0 win over Guatemala gave Herrera an ideal start to their preparations at the weekend, and he is keen to build on that with the upcoming friendlies against Peru and Brazil.

"We still have a couple of games," he said after the victory over Guatemala. "We will look to go far, we have no other idea in mind other than to reach the final and win it.

"The team is well, is solid, has good players and played well, scored good goals and you need that to beat any opponent.

"Today was Guatemala, afterwards we play Peru and Brazil, then it's the official part of the tournament. We will go out [looking] to win all of the games."

The win gave Herrera a third victory from Mexico's last four friendly matches, and the form of Eduardo Herrera - who scored twice - will have been a particular boost.

For hosts Peru the encounter will be their first get together since April, so their preparation begins in earnest as they look to repeat the successes of the 2011 Copa, when they finished third.

Coach Ricardo Gareca is still settling into life in charge having only taken control in February, and he will be hoping to improve on his debut match that ended in a 1-0 loss against Venezuela.

Gareca has already named his 23-man squad for the upcoming tournament, and striker Jefferson Farfan is confident the Mexico match can kick off a fruitful month.

"I am are 100 per cent and ready to face this new challenge at the Copa America," he told Peruvian publication Depor. "We have a mix of young and experienced people and that's the good thing about this group.

"[The coach] told me that we have a team which can go far, and I think so too."