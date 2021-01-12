Peter Crouch heads for the spare room after pairing north-west giants in FA Cup

Peter Crouch landed himself in the doghouse after drawing former club Liverpool away to Manchester United in the FA Cup fourth round.

Within minutes of the draw’s completion, Crouch received a Twitter message from his Merseyside-born wife Abbey Clancy, which simply said: “My dad is gonna kill you.”

A sheepish Crouch replied: “I’ll head straight to the spare room.”

I’ll head straight to the spare room 🤦🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/PFczFVGckE— Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) January 11, 2021

The all-Premier League tie was the pick of the fourth round fixtures and will pitch the sides into battle for the 18th time in the competition with United having won nine, including the finals of 1977 and 1996, and drawn four.

National League North Chorley’s reward for their 2-0 third round victory over Derby was a home tie with top-flight Wolves, a team against which they have a cup history.

The Lancashire club beat the Black Country side, then a third division outfit, in a first round, third replay in 1986, when current chairman Ken Wright was manager.

Current boss Jamie Vermiglio told BBC Sport:

.

“And there’s a bit of history because in 1986, Chorley played against Wolves at home and beat them 3-0, so we just need to do that again.”

Victory over Wolves could hand the Lancashire club a perhaps even bigger tie in the fifth round – which was also drawn on Monday evening – with the winners of the rearranged clash between Southampton and Shrewsbury taking on Arsenal, with a trip to Victory Park at stake.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth is relishing a showdown with Jose Mourinho when the Sky Bet Championship welcome Tottenham to Adams Park.

Wanderers led 3-2 at White Hart Lane with a minute to go at the same stage of the competition in 2017, only for Dele Alli and Son Heung-min to score at the end to snatch victory.

Jose Mourinho’s next FA Cup tie will be at Wycombe (Clive Brunskill/PA)

Ainsworth told the club’s official Twitter account: “It’s going to be awesome. Jose Mourinho is obviously a huge manager and what a manager, what a guy.

“It will be an honour to manage against him and hopefully coming to Wycombe, it will be a bit tougher than it would be for them at home.”

Elsewhere, Manchester City will travel to League Two Cheltenham and Crawley, conquerors of top-flight Leeds, head for Championship Bournemouth.

Chelsea host Luton and Everton welcome Sheffield Wednesday to Goodison Park, while Leicester have a tricky trip to Brentford.